2 hours ago

SMT Ghana, official SDLG distributor has joined SDLG in celebrating 50 years of successful machinery development.

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Company Limited (SDLG), one of SMT Ghana’s trusted partners, is celebrating its 50th anniversary of operating in the construction machinery industry.

SMT Ghana, encouraged the construction industry to continue to trust the SDLG brand, touting the machines as reliable, hardworking, robust, cost-effective, easy to operate, and fuel-efficient machines calculated to meet specific operational requirements.

SMT Ghana has distributed SDLG equipment (wheel loaders, motor graders, compactors) since 2010.

However, SDLG’s history extends beyond just a single decade down under, with the company celebrating their 50-year anniversary in December 2022.

With high demand from construction, quarry and agricultural industries, SDLG Wheel Loaders are an excellent choice for Ghanaian operations delivering reliable performance, with simple operation and low maintenance.

Since 1972, SDLG has focused on manufacturing and developing “down to earth” construction machinery, developing an internationally renowned brand which now spans more than 130 countries.

Having recently held their incredible 50-year event, broadcasted live to a worldwide audience of over 7.6 million, SDLG also celebrated the 500,000th SDLG Wheel Loader rolled off the production line, and the opening of the SDLG Museum to commemorate their decades of history.

SDLG Wheel Loaders have proven ideal for a variety of applications; the reliability and ease of operation have made them a sought-after “workhorse” for many industries.

“We have supported customer projects with our wide range of SDLG projects over the years. We have relied on the productivity and reliability of these machines. Helping customers with the right choice of SDLG machines for their projects, has been our hallmark. We just don’t sell. We train customers on how to operate these machines, to avoid downtime” reports Felix Ofosu – Kontoh Sales Director at SMT Ghana.

SDLG, a Volvo Partner, has grown into one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction equipment, with manufacturing expertise and aftersales support in Ghana from SMT Ghana. SDLG Wheel Loaders are also backed with a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty.

About SMT Ghana

SMT Ghana (smt.network) is the official Distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Penta, SDLG range of equipment and Dongfeng Trucks in Ghana. Our quality products are tailored to your environment and accompanied by a first-class after-sales service. SMT Ghana is based in Accra with subsidiaries in Tarkwa, Tamale and Kumasi.

Source: SMT Ghana