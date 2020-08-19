2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia plagiarised projects of the Mahama administration in his infrastructure town hall meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, the National Communication Officer of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

“Bawumia’s presentation on the so-called infrastructural achievements of the Akufo-Addo government is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarised Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity”, Mr Sammy Gyamfi tweeted Tuesday night, adding: “We shall unpack the lies and set the records straight on Thursday. Stay tuned”.

Among other things, Dr Bawumia said no government in the history of Ghana’s fourth republic has initiated more infrastructural projects than the Akufo-Addo government, and described the record as “second to none, with verifiable data to back up my claim”.

“The investment in infrastructure by the NPP government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic,” Dr Bawumia stated on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 at a virtual town hall meeting in Accra.

He said: “Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the completion times of some projects, the data indicates that in the fourth republic, no government has achieved as much in its first term of office in terms of infrastructure projects it initiated its first term as the NPP government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

The Vice President said in three-and-a-half years, the Akufo-Addo administration has implemented different infrastructure programmes across various sectors in line with the government’s agenda to ensure inclusive and accelerated economic development.

As a result, he noted, “about 17,334 individual projects have been started since January 2017. We have completed a total number of 8,746 projects throughout the country. A further 8,588 projects are at different stages of completion throughout the country”.

“This is consistent with our strategic orientation to ensure the development of broad-base, wide-scale infrastructure, taking place in every district across the country instead of a few big infrastructure projects in a few cities.”

Dr Bawumia revealed that a total of 1,927 road projects have been undertaken across the country since 2017.

Out of that, 1,307 of them are completed while 620 are currently under construction.

The government, he noted, “has selected three critical roads in every region. Work is ongoing on all these critical roads and are at various stages of completion, including the famous Eastern Corridor road, for example Jasikan-Dodo-Pepesu road, Bolga-Bawku (80% complete) and Lawra-Hamile (complete)”.

“In the urban areas, across the country, since the beginning of 2017, we have done 589 km of Asphalt Overlay, rehabilitating and upgrading of 143.61 km of roads, reconstruction of 97.8 km and resealing of 48.82 km of roads across the country.

“Four state-of-the-art interchanges are also under construction: The Tema Interchange, where the loan, sod-cutting and completion were executed by this government; Tamale interchange under the Sinohydro Programme, the first-ever interchange in the northern sector of the country (44% complete and expected to be completed by the middle of 2021); Pokuase interchange (the first four-tier interchange in West Africa – 75% complete.

“The, loan agreement for this (Pokuase interchange) project was signed in November 2016 for a three-tier interchange. We subsequently renegotiated for a four-tier interchange without any increase in cost.

“The Obetsebi Lamptey interchange is 55% complete. As well, the sod has just been cut for the Nungua Interchange.

“This is the highest number of interchanges (5) being constructed in the first term of any government since independence. A sixth interchange, the PTC interchange in Takoradi (the first interchange in the Western Region) will start in early September.”

“It is important to note that the cost of the Tema, Pokuase, Tamale, and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges total $289 million while the Kwame Nkrumah interchange was constructed at a cost of $270 million”, Dr Bawumia contrasted.

