Estatic Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has heaped praises on his players, fans and the board chairman and majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV.

The promising young gaffer resigned unceremoniously from his role as coach of the mauve and yellows in March 2021, citing personal reasons.

In a tweet after the club's league title triumph after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals, the gaffer praised his players, fans and the board chairman of the club Togbe Afede XIV.

"YES!! We are the Champions, so proud of my Team , my people ( the fans ) and a special thank you to our boss Togbe , God bless you Sir . We are the best and remember to say it Loud , PHOOOOOOOOOBIAAA , we Never Say Die …"

Barely a week after leaving the Tarkwa based club, Boadu signed a three year deal with Accra Hearts of Oak who were without a coach following the resignation of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.

He was present at the Accra Sports Stadium when Hearts of Oak faced fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the first round Ghana Premier League clash which ended in 0-0 drawn game.

Under his watch in 17 matches the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer won 11 matches drew 4 and lost just two matches with one game to spare to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Coach Samuel Boadu has won his first trophy as a coach as he has been unlucky with Medeama the last three years when his side were leading the league table but the league was truncated due to differing matters.

The victory means the 2000 CAF Champions League winner will be making a return to Africa's most pretigious club competition for the first time in a decade.

The Ghanaian giants last success on the continent was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, the first club to win the second tier club competition on the continent. They beat rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the trophy.

