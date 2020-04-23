1 hour ago

State Transport Company (STC) has reduced sitting capacity of all its buses by 50% after Starr News report on sitting arrangement in their buses in the wake of COVID-19.

This means that buses that used to carry 44 passengers will now carry 22.

”Management met today and the decision has been taken to reduce sitting capacity by 50%,” deputy managing director in charge of operations Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye told Starr News Thursday.

On Wednesday he said reducing the sitting capacity will affect the company’s finances.

This development comes after public uproar following the company’s refusal to enforce the social distancing measures put in lace by government for public transport operators.

Starr News reported Wednesday that some passengers who were travelling from Takoradi were lamenting the lack of social distancing on the buses.

They told Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Gyan that attempts to get management of STC to reduce the numbers were met with pushbacks.

“Some of the passengers told me STC officials say they cannot reduce the numbers because they have ensured that they wore facemasks and also wash their hands before getting onboard the vehicle,” Ohene Gyan reported.