Ghana’s social media is awashed with birthday messages and well wishes for popular Ghanaian twins, Etuah and Jackson, on their birthday today, March 30.

EJ Twins as popularly called by their fans won the hearts of many, particular for their ambassadorial role in campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

The uniqueness of Pipi and Kiki has attracted fans all over the world as they are increasingly taking social media by storm.

In recent pictures, the identical twins were seen to have paid a condolence visit to the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, after the loss of her husband, former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Etuah and Jackson have been termed by many as "the two most unique boys in the world" for having their birthday fall just a day after that of thier 'grandfatther', President Akufo-Addo.

Countless messages have trouped in for EJ Twins and the few captured here can be read as:

"We are always proud to call you beautiful souls and very talented."

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the two pretty boys who share a bond that is unbreakable."

"You two may be identical in looks, but your souls are absolutely unique."

"Live your lives as a work of art with those pretty smiles and gorgeous curls."

"There are many pairs of twin boys in the world, but none as wonderful as the two of you."

"You were twice the blessing when you were born, and each of you deserves twice the blessings in your lives."

"Happy birthday to the twins who have won our hearts!"

"When the two of you walk together, it is like seeing double. However, when the double vision is as beautiful as the two of you, it really isn’t a bother but a blessing."

"May you meet all your goals."

"May your lives be filled with endless wins."

"May the bond between the two of you grow stronger each passing day."

"Happy birthday to the two most unique Boys in the world."

"May the two of you find endless joy and love in this world."