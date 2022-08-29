2 hours ago

Netizens have applauded actress Juliet Ibrahim for her maturity after she was spotted chilling with her ex-husband’s wife.

She was a guest at the birthday party of one of the sons of Zainab Bonkano and her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

She was captured having a good time as she proposes a toast with Zainab while smiling for the cameras.

She passed a funny comment which saw them both burst into uncontrollable laughter.

In other instances the actress was captured bonding with her ex-husband’s other children.

She shared videos of the event accompanied by emojis which note it’s all love from her side and there’s no bad blood between her and her ex-husband’s current wife.

