1 hour ago

Construction work is still ongoing on this storey building project located around School Junction at Ashaley Botwe in Accra in the Adentan Municipality.

The contractor has reached the 6th-floor and indications are that it would go further up.

It has attracted public attention on social media and some have started talking about safety and structure integrity.

Others think there is nothing wrong the project.

For instance @Kwame Gyan writes on Facebook: “Last time I checked, they were up to the 5th floor. Took this photo from @Yaw Pare and they are up to 6 now. There is no indication they will end at 6. It appears to be part of a larger building. But for now, we only see this going higher and higher like the Tower of Babel. I am no Engineer but my common sense tells me something isn't right.”

“We are waiting till it collapses and kills people then we start to cry and blame someone, anyone.”

Yaw Pare Photography on his part wrote: “Saw this babel looking tower yesterday on the School Junction Road, wondering if I am the only one with Heblews concerns abt it or I should go to Jalamia? ..lol

But on a serious note it looks like something with a distorted structural integrity.

Anyway let me go find some landscape picture to take and share..lol”

Following @Kwame Gyan and Yaw Pare Images posts, Graphic Online passed by the project site and captured these pictures:

Source: Graphic Online