9 hours ago

Not long after actress cum TV show host Nana Ama McBrown admitted to enhancing her body, she has given social media users something else to talk about.

In a video captured and shared on Instagram by blogger, Nkonkonsa, Nana Ama was spotted happy and in her elements before the start of United Showbiz on UTV, Saturday.

The actress’s happiness got her dancing and giving the camera some 360 turns and as the blogger panned his camera to capture the jumpsuit donned by the media personality, she raised her leg for social media users to get a look at her Saint Laurent sandals.

At this moment, the camera captured something else - the presenter's dark toes.

This somehow got some social media users asking if the mother of one has been bleaching because the dark knuckles are usually a representation of pigmentation from using a cream to lighten the skin.

In some social media reactions, some users said, “Did she bleach? Asking for a friend” while another added, “The overconfidence is rather making u reveal things.”

A third expressed disappointment in the blogger saying, “Ahhh nkonkonsa why did u post this video, sometimes protect these people little okay.

“They're also human like us, u will make people troll her ahh, is she not your sister, why, all u bloggers care about is your stomach.”