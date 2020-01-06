2 hours ago

Kenyan side Sofapaka FC have done their January transfer business early by roping in 11 players including two players Ghana.

Batoto Ba Mungu have promoted two players from their youth ranks in the name of Stephen Otieno Okulla and Brian Watende Mukana with the latter starting from the bench in the game against Kariobangi Sharks.

John Baraza has also raided KPL strugglers Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar for Collins Wakhungu, Thomas Wainaina, and David Simiyu respectively.

David Simiyu was straight into the thick of things as he was handed his debut in the game against Sharks, starting in the middle of the pack.

The four players that have been roped in from across the border are Nicholas Sebwato from Uganda, Noukeu Joel from Cameroon, Jedinak Ameyaw Nana and George Owusu both from Ghana.

Bellow is the full list of players:

Stephen Otieno Okulla – Defender (Sofapaka Youth Fc)

Brian Watende Mukana – Defender (Sofapaka Youth Fc)

Shawn Daniel Oloo – Midfielder (Unattached)

Wisdom Naya – Midfielder (Unattached)

David Simiyu – Midfielder (Chemelil Sugar Fc)

Collins Wakhungu – Striker (Nzoia Sugar Fc)

Thomas Wainaina – Defender (Nzoia Sugar FC)

Nicholas Sebwato – Goalkeeper (Bright Stars Soccer Academy) Uganda

Noukeu Joel – Midfielder (Lion Blesse FC) Cameroon

Jedinak Ameyaw Nana – Striker (Channis Soccer) Ghana.

George Owusu – Striker (Channis Soccer) Ghana