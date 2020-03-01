18 minutes ago

Unknown assailants have allegedly shot and killed the Assemblymember for Sogakofe South, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli at his residence in the early hours of Sunday.

Information gathered by Joy News indicates that the assailants numbering eight broke into the home of the deceased and attempted making away with his savings.

Mr Adzahli, who was elected in December 2019, attempted to struggle with the assailants and was allegedly shot multiple times in the chest, stomach and head, leading to his death.

His wife also sustained an injury on the head and a knife wound in the shoulder during the scuffle.

According to a close friend of the deceased, William Gleku, the assailants who made away with an unknown sum of money which was contained in the safe gave warning shots on their way out of Sogakofe.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, while his wife is receiving treatment at the South Tongu District Hospital in Sogakofe.

At the time of filing this report, no arrest has been made, but police sources say an investigation into the incident has commenced.

According to sources, it took the assailants about 45 minutes to break the door to get into the house while distress calls were made to the police, which went unanswered.

After the incident, the residents angrily stormed the police barrier, sacked the police from there. They have massed up at the police station as well.

The main Sogakofe-Aflao road has been blocked causing a lot of traffic.

Source: myjoyonline