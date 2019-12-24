20 minutes ago

Burkinabe import Sogne Yacouba is making outrageous demands from Asante Kotoko with his contract set to expire next year.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko entered talks with the player the first time and offered to pay the star striker GH 50,000 as signing on fee.

But the striker is demanding an outrageous $150,0000 before putting pen to paper on a new contract as he knows he will be a free agent in February and will command substantial amounts from foreign clubs before signing for them.

The porcupine warriors will hold further talks with the striker to lower his outrageous demands and commit to the club.

It is believed executive chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei will sit in that meeting to try and convince the somewhat ‘difficult’ Yacouba to soften his stands.

Yacouba’s existing contract with Asante Kotoko expires on the 23rd February 2020.