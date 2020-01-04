1 hour ago

Sogne Yacouba proved why Asante Kotoko must pull all the stops to get him sign a contract extension in their come from behind win against Legon Cities Football Club.

The Burkinabe was adjudged man of the match against Legon Cities following his virtuoso performance where he provided two assist for Kotoko to turn the game on its head.

Mercurial Yacouba was at times unplayable on the night as provided two assist for Asante Kotoko to win the game.

Yacouba pounced on a loose ball halfway in the Cities half and slipped a through pass for Augustine Okrah who lobbed the ball over Fatau Dauda to pull parity for Kotoko.

Emmanuel Gyamfi intercepted Emmanuel Suleiman's back pass to the Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda rounded the keeper before slotting home into the left bottom corner in the 51st minute to give Kotoko the lead for the first time in the game.

Sogne Yacouba took on two defenders and provided a cross into the goal area which took a deflection before fortuitously landing on the head of Emmanuel Gyamfi to head home in the 60th minute for the third goal to seal off the win.

For his reward the striker was named man of the match for his sterling performance on the day.