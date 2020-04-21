1 hour ago

Sogne Yacouba has ended his two year stay with Kumasi Asante Kotoko after deciding against renewing his contract which expired somewhere last month.

The Burkinabe import joined the porcupine warriors two years ago with the Kumasi based club keen to extend his stay but the player decided against an extension.

His local manager Jesse Jantuah who himself has disclosed is an avid fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has disclosed that it is difficult working with players with Francophone roots as decision making involves their whole extended family.

According to the player's agent, his client told him that he does not spend more than two years at one club and also in a country.

“With the French players, you can’t take decisions alone as a manager. When you are taking a decision, the player is involved, the father is involved and also maybe the wife. At times some of the friends,” Jantuah confirmed.

“You know I am a Kotoko supporter and I will love for Yacouba to play but he has told me that it is his policy that he doesn’t play for a club more than two years and at times you don’t stay in one country for more than two years, so he wants to move on,” the manager added.