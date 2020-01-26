8 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko got all the maximum three points in their clash against Accra Hearts of Oak in the match day six clash.

The Phobians were the quickest to get off the block but they could not convert the chances that came their way as Emmanuel Nettey and Joseph Esso missed key chances.

Kotoko soon settled and took the lead through a Justice Blay header in the 17th minute of the game after a cross from an Augustine Okrah free kick.

Hearts equalized through a close header from Justice Blay but a late Naby Keita penalty gave Kotoko all three points.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Maxwell Konadu was full of praise for his charges as he says they perfectly executed their game plan but bemoaned the loses of midfield stalwarts Mudasiru Salifu and Kwame Adom Boahene.

"The boys played according to plan, but it was unfortunate we lost one of our best midfielders. The boys deserved the win but we need to work more."

"Kwame Baah played well against Ebusua Dwarfs and kept a clean sheet, it’d be unfair to drop him. We are managers and it’s our duty to rotate the team."

Contract rebel Sogne Yacouba who has been integral for the porcupine warriors so far this season but was left out of the squad and coach Maxwell Konadu says he was left out because mentally he was not focused.

"Sogne Yacouba was dropped because we had issues to settle with the player. We left him because he wasn’t mentally focused."

Maxwell Konadu was asked if he missed Sogne Yacouba and he replied, “Not really, because other players gave their all.”