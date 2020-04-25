1 hour ago

Arsenal center back Sokratis Papadoupolous has fueled speculations linking the gunners with a move for the Athletico Madrid midfielder.

There have been intense speculation about the future of the player who is tied to the Rojiblancos until 2023.

Partey has been linked to several clubs in Europe with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal,Liverpool and Juventus all linked with a move.

Mikel Arteta is bent on reshaping the Arsenal team into his own image with midfield being a priority area the gunners must strengthen with the imminent departure of on loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

On Tuesday the players father confirmed in a radio interview in Ghana that talks have began between his son and the gunners but that has been denied by the player's agency.

In an Instagram live video, an Arsenal supporter asked the Greek defender, who has netted two goals this season, to smile if the club are going to sign Partey.

In response to that question, the centre-back, out-of-contract at the end of next season, smiled for the camera and it was captured by one Gunners supporter.

It will have no, doubt, boosted Arsenal supporters' hopes of landing the midfielder, who could be signed for £43.5million this summer.