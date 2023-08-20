9 hours ago

A soldier from the 5th Infantry Battalion has lost his life in a suspected accidental shooting incident at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp.

Private (Pte) Bayou Roger who was a member of the Southern Command was on official duty when the incident occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, preliminary investigative reports show that Pte Bayou was sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off, hitting him under his chin and killing him instantly.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement disclosed that the body of the soldier has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary while investigations are ongoing.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the death of a soldier from the 5 Infantry Battalion, Private (Pte) Bayou Roger, as a result of a suspected accidental discharge.

Pte Bayou, was part of a platoon from Southern Command performing duties at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp.

The sad incident occurred on Saturday, 19 August 2023 at about 0750 hours at BAD.

Preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station) is collaborating with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident.

GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier.

Source: citifmonline