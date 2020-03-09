2 hours ago

The Ghana Armed Forces have announced the arrest of soldiers who were clad in their uniform to escort rapper Medikal at his traditional marriage ceremony.

The were picked as part of measures to maintain sanctity and discipline within the rank and file of the force.

Head of Public Relations, Colonel Eric Aggrey Quarshie, in an interview with GhanaWeb, disclosed that the soldiers who were present at the ceremony in their uniforms have been arrested pending investigations.

He stated that the practice of Military officers in uniform making appearance at private events without approval had become “one too many”, and hence the need to clamp it.

Colonel Quarshie further noted with concern that the practice was bringing the name of his outfit into disrepute and maintained that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces were not for hire to the highest bidder.

He stressed that the officers who had been picked up were being investigated and the appropriate sanction or otherwise would be carried out since the practice was illegal.

He added that the sanctions to be meted ranged from caution to even dismissal depending on the outcome of the investigations.

Some persons clad in Military uniforms with their faces veiled, turned up at the traditional wedding ceremony between rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong and Fella Makafui on Saturday, March 7 at Adjringanor near East Legon in Accra.