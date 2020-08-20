2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Solomon Asante scored his way into the records book on Wednesday when his USL side Phoenix Rising defeated LA Galaxy II 4-1 at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The injury time finish was his 40th goal scored in the USL's regular season by a player.

Moar struck nine minutes before halftime, has Asante slipped him into the right channel breaking forward before the Spaniard lifted his finish into the left corner of the net.

Phoenix added a third just pass the hour-mark as Asante picked up his second assist of the day.

Los Dos pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go as Augustine Williams got in behind the Rising FC back line thanks to a good through-ball by Jorge Hernandez and finished past Rising FC goalkeeper Zac Lubin.

Asante wrapped up the result in second-half stoppage time, however, with a finish that marked his 40th goal in the Championship's regular season.