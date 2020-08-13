2 hours ago

Ghana's Solomon Asante has made his way into the USL Team of the Week after his impressive display in match week 7 game against New Mexico United.

He provided two assists for Phoenix Rising FC in their emphatic 5-2 victory at home against New Mexico United in the USL Championship.

The 29 year old Solomon Asante registered the two assists in the 22nd and 52nd minutes respectively to aid his side Phoenix Rising FC in their first time victory over New Mexico United in the USL Championship

Solomon Asante has now netted 4 goals and 5 assists in 6 league matches for Phoenix Rising FC.

Phoenix Rising FC have now returned to the summit of the USL Championship Group B table