57 minutes ago

Ghana's Solomon Asante was on target for USL side Phoenix Rising as they easily dispatched LA Galaxy II at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

LA Galaxy II fell to Phoenix Rising FC Wednesday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in their first action in nearly a month as a goal from forward Augustine Williams wasn't enough for a result.

Looking for its first win on the road this season, Phoenix almost took the lead in the ninth minute when a long pass forward by Corey Whelan put Flemmings in behind the Los Dos defense, but LA goalkeeper Abraham Romero made a fine 1-on-1 save to keep the game scoreless.

Romero was also sharp as he denied a low effort by Jack Barmby a few minutes later, but Flemmings broke the deadlock with his ninth goal of the season as he beat the offside trap on a chipped pass over the top in the 24th minute.

Rising FC almost doubled its lead on the half-hour mark as a counterattack sprang Santi Moar down the left side before sending a shot to the far post that Romero got a piece of to send off the post and behind for a corner.

Moar struck nine minutes before halftime, however, as Asante slipped him into the right channel breaking forward before the Spaniard lifted his finish into the left corner of the net.

Phoenix added a third just pass the hour-mark as Asante picked up his second assist of the day.

Los Dos pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go as Augustine Williams got in behind the Rising FC back line thanks to a good through-ball by Jorge Hernandez and finished past Rising FC goalkeeper Zac Lubin.

Asante wrapped up the result in second-half stoppage time, however, with a finish that marked his 40th goal in the Championship's regular season.

The victory, Phoenix’s fourth straight, moved Rising to 6 wins 1 draw and a defeat this season.

Their 19 points puts them at the top of Group B in the chase for the USL Championship playoffs. The defeat dropped LA to 3-2-0 (9 points), good for fourth in the five-team group.

Phoenix Rising looked very much at home after a 4-1 dismantling of LA Galaxy 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The victory, Phoenix’s fourth straight, moved Rising to 6-1-1 this season. Their 19 points puts them at the top of Group B in the chase for the USL Championship playoffs.

The defeat dropped LA to 3-2-0 (9 points), good for fourth in the five-team group.