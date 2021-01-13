1 hour ago

Solomon Odoteye was the ultimate winner for the month of December

Melbet Ghana has handed out the December prizes in its ongoing ‘Bet n Get’ iPhone 11 Pro giveaway.

Solomon Odoyeye, a bettor from Labadi in Accra, emerged top for the month earning him an iPhone 11 pro-max-64GB for (first place).

Congrats to Solomon Odoteye, proud winner of the December Bet N win promo.

To be a winner, simply BET via the mobile app to stand a chance to win; ✈️ A trip to Euro 2021. 📱 An iPhone 11 pro-max and Apple Airpods Win 👉 https://t.co/WtHwnHEkOx…...#MelbetTuaYie pic.twitter.com/e5FWJG56wy — MELBET GHANA (@MelbetGhana) January 12, 2021

Odoteye described the feeling as “unbelievable” after getting hold of his iPhone.

Mr. Solomon Odoteye said He was surprised when he got the call from Melbet agent; in addition to his joy with Melbet, He said today is his luckiest day because his wife just gave birth to a beautiful baby girl this morning.

Win with us 🎁 https://t.co/NXPYhNLgmi#MelbetTuaYie pic.twitter.com/cj1DS1LznE — MELBET GHANA (@MelbetGhana) January 12, 2021

Also, Kingsley Domuah from Takoradi won Apple AirPod and travelled all the way to the Melbet Ghana headquarters in Accra to redeem his prize.

Our Apple Airpod pro winner - Domuah Kingsley, was at the HQ to redeem his prize 💪

To be a winner, simply BET via the mobile app to stand a chance to win; ✈️ A trip to Euro 2021. 📱 An iPhone 11 pro-max and Apple Airpods Win 👉 https://t.co/WtHwnHEkOx…...#MelbetTuaYie pic.twitter.com/hPw5TU4MQN — MELBET GHANA (@MelbetGhana) January 12, 2021

About the ‘Bet n Get’ iPhone 11 Pro giveaway

In celebrating its customers this festive season, Melbet Ghana with Gaming License No: GCSB20Q6410Z announced it will be giving out monthly prizes at the end of every month to 10 customers in a promo dubbed the ‘Bet n Get’.

The prizes include an iPhone 11 pro-max - 64GB for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places and AirPods for customers who are placed from 4th to 10th every month.

Customers eligible to win are to Download the Melbet app for iOS/Android, stake via the platform and build their points throughout the month. At the month-end, the top 10 ranked players with the highest number of the points are rewarded guaranteed prizes.

A Twitter user @EDamasuis was the first winner after the end of November.

@EDamasius flexing with his iPhone 11, 64 GIG. 📱🤳

Join the bandwagon, Bet via the Melbet App to stand a chance to win an iPhone 11 pro max and other amazing prizes. Join now, Bet Now with us 🏆 Win here 👉 https://t.co/melxB9JCsS...#MelbetTuaYie pic.twitter.com/ssSmdsOgYW — MELBET GHANA (@MelbetGhana) December 9, 2020

Want to be the next winner, for the month of January? Click this link https://melbet.com.gh/en/ulottery/bet-and-win/ and bet via the Melbet app.