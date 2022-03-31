2 hours ago

NDC’s Chief Scribe, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who is not happy with the passage of the E-levy bill says government must make sure all problems in the country are solved with the bill being approved.

“They [Nana Addo’s government] have said the economy among other problems in Ghana will be solved if the E-levy is passed. So, they should solve all the problems with their E-levy,” He said in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show, Ghana Montie.

According to Mr Asiedu Asiedu Nketia, proceedings to the passage of the controversial bill are questionable – after backing the minority’s decision to go to court for clarification.

He also defended the decision of the Minority in Parliament to boycott the passage of the bill.

“I don’t see how Ghanaians could feel let down by the NDC, because we can only fight with the weapon that Ghanaians have provided us and we were provided with 137 weapons so if you expect us to fire 200 and 300 weapons that will be too much because our vote maximally should come out up to 137,” he noted.

Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, passed all three readings of the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) Bill.

The bill now awaits President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assent to be passed into law.