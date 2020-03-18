3 hours ago

Some players of the Black Stars are still waiting for their winning bonuses after cheques issued to them by the Ministry of Youth and Sports failed to clear for unknown reasons.

This was revealed by an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo in an interview with Accra based Asempa Fm.

The Black Stars of Ghana last year defeated Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa in an Afcon2021 double header

Five months after the win, some players are yet to receive their winning bonuses after cheques issues out to them failed to clear.

“The winning bonuses for the South Africa and Sao Tome bonus have been paid but there is a problem”.

Despite confirming the challenges with the payments of some players he failed to divulge exactly what the problem is.

“The Sports Ministry has a challenge. Cheques have been issued but there is challenge."

“I don’t have the capacity to come and tell the public these challenges. The players have confirmed receiving these cheques but there is a challenge. Some of the players have been able to cash the money and others too haven’t” he revealed.