Walid Regragui, coach of the Moroccan national team , confirmed that only the Atlas Lions players have achieved success, stressing his rejection of any attempt by some parties to resent their achievement in the 2022 World Cup.

The Moroccan national team achieved a football miracle in the Qatar World Cup 2022, as it topped its group with 7 points after drawing with Croatia and earning victories over Belgium and Canada, and qualified for the round of 16 to achieve a surprise and eliminate Spain, then continued its awakening and eliminated Portugal from the quarter-finals.

The Atlas Lions qualified for the semi-finals, and they will face France on Wednesday, at exactly seven o’clock in the evening Ghana time, at the “Al-Bayt” stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha

"There is a proverb that says (victory has several fathers and defeat is an orphan), there are many who want to seize this success, but the group is the one who deserves it, not the coach or anyone else," Rekragui said, in statements reported by the Moroccan website, Al- Boutola

He continued, "If I had lost in the first round, I would have been on my own, but now there are many people who want to seize this achievement."

And he concluded: “I say thank you to the Football League, the players, and no one else. The fraudsters who say that we did this, I tell them that even I did nothing, I only gave the players that desire and enthusiasm.”