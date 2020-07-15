2 days ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlyn has revealed that some clubs have received payment from the Ghana Football Association from the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.

After a marathon meeting on Tuesday by the GFA's Executive Council, it was agreed $500,000 from the FIFA releief fund will be shared to Premier and Division One league clubs.

The FIFA cash is set to benefit Ghana Premier League clubs, Division one league clubs and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

Premier clubs are expected to receive $15,000 from the FIFA fund of which a first tranche of $10,000 would be disbursed immediately whilst division one clubs would receive $5,000 out of which $7000 would be added later while GHALCA will earn $2000.

Speaking on Anopa Busuo Sports on BA TV in Sunyani, Mr Dalyn welcomed the FA's decision to mitigate the plight of clubs with the money adding that he had heard rumours some of the clubs had already received their share.

"We are glad the FA heard the clubs and have taken the needed action to mitigate our struggles.

"We were not making any unreasonable demands , in Senegal for instance the FA even included Division two clubs in their financial package.

"I have heard rumours that some clubs have received their share and that is welcome news , we are waiting for the CAF money too".

He however expressed disappointment that referees were excluded from the financial package entreating the GFA to include them in the next financial package as they were key stakeholders of the game who were also struggling due to effects of the pandemic.

Speaking on the valuable lessons Ghanaian clubs have drawn from COVID-19 , Mr Darlyn advised Ghanaian clubs to institute strong financial structures to weather unforeseen storms such as COVID-19.

Touching on some of the projects his club was undertaking to strengthen their brand post-covid-19 , the Bechem CEO said they were partnering with Danish club Aalborg to build schools and Academics committed to developing football talents.