28 minutes ago

The Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association has recommended the suspension of four referees for erroneous decisions in Ghana Premier League matches they officiated.

Referees Mahama Ewuntoma, Eso Doh Morrison, Gabriel Opoku Arhin and Andrew Awurisa have all been handed suspensions by the Review panel.

The Review Panel also commended Referee Emmanuel Azurago Tampuri and Maxwell Hanson for decisions taken in matches their respective matches.

Click below for the full decisions: Match Review Panel - Decision - Hearts of Oaks SC vrs Legon Cities FC (Matchday 1)

Match Review Panel - Elmina Sharks vs. Dreams (match day 2)

Match Review Panel Decision - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Kotoko (match day 3)

Match Review Panel Decision - Ashgold vs. Karela (match day 1)

Match Review Panel Decision - Hearts vs. Aduana (match day 3)

Match Review Panel Decision - Kotoko vs. Bechem (match da