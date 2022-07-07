43 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu has made some wild allegations against Ashgold and Ghana Premier League top scorer Yaw Annor.

He says that Yaw Annor is a very good player but some teams in the Ghana Premier League played it soft for the striker to score goals.

Ashantigold forward Yaw Annor left it very late as he snatched the Ghana Premier League goal king from the clutches of Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella.

Heading into the last game of the season, only a goal separated the Cameroonian striker from the Ashgold ace as Mbella had 21 goals whiles Annor had 20.

Kotoko played on Saturday against Accra Lions but Frank Mbella failed to score as Yaw Annor scored twice on Sunday in Ashgolds's 2-2 drawn game against Bibiani Gold Stars.

He equaled the 21 year goal record that was held by former Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo with his two goals on the last day against Gold Stars.

Annor was ranked 7th on the Federation of International Football Association's (FIFA) list of players with the most goals from the start of 2022.

“I'll pick Franck Mbella Etouga as my best player in the just-ended season. Yaw Annor is another stubborn striker, who runs a lot on the field whenever he is with the ball, ” Boadu told Kumasi-based radio station Wontumi FM.

“For Yaw Annor, I'll say some of the Ghana Premier League clubs played soft with AshantiGold SC for him to score,”

“I'm telling you the truth, some Premier League clubs played soft games with AshantiGold SC for him [Yaw Annor] to score to increase his goal tally," he added.

“There were some goals which you could see that the goals were manufactured” he added.