The suspension of Allotey Jacobs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has generated so much discussions within the rank and file of the party.

Now, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former aide to the late former President Prof John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills has thrown his hat in the ring.

Anyidoho said in a post on Twitter that “Johnny-Just-Comes” want to nail him and Allotey for being loyal to the late president.

Sharing a photo of Allotey Jacobs shedding uncontrollable tears, the former Deputy General Secretary of the party wrote, “8 years ago, this is how Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho mourned the death of President Atta-Mills. Today, some Johnny-Just-Comes, want to nail us because we were loyal to a good man?”

Bernard Allotey Jacobs got suspended by the NDC for what the party describes as “persistent anti-party conduct”.

In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC noted that Allotey’s suspension was in conformity with “Articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party’s constitution.”

To this, a worried Koku Anyidoho in a different tweet responded: "Anyone who is dreaming of downplaying the importance and pivotal role President Atta-Mills played as far as the renaissance of the NDC is concerned will be the biggest joker on earth.”

Allotey’s suspension comes after the NDC issued a statement to boycott Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show over what the party considers as an “unfair panelling system that the Production Team of that program has continuously foisted on the NDC over a number of months”.

That statement, signed by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the party, explained: “The boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the producers and host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a 'Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC,' ostensibly to spite the NDC”.

The statement continued: “All efforts to get the producers and host of the program to give us a fair representation on the show over the past eight (8) months, including a complaint to the Management of the station for an amicable resolution of this matter, has proven futile as the party continues to be treated with utmost contempt.”

Source: Ghanaweb