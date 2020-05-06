26 minutes ago

Legendary former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan says that some media men are paid by some players in the Black Stars so they do their bidding.

The former Sunderland striker has accused the media of fomenting trouble within the Black Stars by spewing and publish untruth and spreading discord among the players.

Most media houses in Ghana barely pay their workers any decent salary so most of them resort to boot-licking, hero worshiping and doing hatchet jobs for their pay masters in order to survive.

“There are some media men in Ghana who are on the pay roll of some players. So they always want to destroy other players in the players they support,” Gyan told Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports Highlight.”

Asamoah Gyan who has been engulfed in a series of controversies claims he has a thick skin to withstand it but questions what happens to other players, “I have a thick skin to deal with these things, but what about the other players?

He has advised that player salaries and bonuses should not be discussed in the public domain as it's not the standard practice.

“I do not think it is a good idea to discuss our winning bonus in public, it only happens in Ghana, we do not see that in other countries and that’s why it always brings tension to the players in the National Team”, he explained.

Asamoah Gyan is the all time top goal scorer for the Black Stars scoring 51 goals with 109 caps.

The 34 year old striker made his debut in 2003 in A World Cup Qualifier against war torn Somalia.