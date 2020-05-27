1 hour ago

Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has disputed a claim by Parliament’s Public Affairs Directorate that no Member of Parliament or staff of Parliament has tested positive for the Covid-19.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarian mentioned on Joy Prime’s ‘Prime Morning’ that two MPs and 13 staff of Parliament have indeed tested positive for the virus.

Muntaka explained that the infected MPs and staff have been isolated while contact tracing has been initiated.

The Director of Public Affairs at Ghana’s Parliament, Kate Addo on Tuesday denied reports that some Members of Parliament and staff of the House have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has also said the reports that the MPs and some members of staff of Parliament have tested positive for the virus is merely speculative journalism.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said "the confidentiality protocol of testing for COVID-19 is that, those who test positive will be called directly by the testing team and be taken through the necessary steps for quarantine and treatment.

“Officially Parliament is unaware of any such call and has no official figures from the National COVID-19 response team.”

But on Prime Morning Mr Muntaka told host of the programme, Daniel Dadzie, "that is a lie."

He added: "What happened in Parliament and what you have heard that was being said [that some MPs have tested postive] is the fact. It is the truth."

Last week, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, directed all members and staff of the House to be tested for coronavirus.

The directive is part of efforts to hold the spread of the virus and protect the legislators from infection.