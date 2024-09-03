2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that some Members of Parliament (MPs) are involved in illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

This disclosure was made during a two-day emergency sitting of Parliament, where MPs debated the ongoing galamsey crisis.

The discussions underscored the state’s failure to effectively tackle the issue, with arguments coming from both sides of the House.

In response, Speaker Bagbin called on MPs to cease any involvement in galamsey activities, stressing the importance of Parliament setting a positive example in the fight against illegal mining.

“Who are those participating in the galamsey. If we take census some of you will be there and the people you are talking to are aware. It is not that they are not aware. They are aware that some of you are participating in it.”

“So please first desist from doing it yourself. Don’t go to them for your money for your campaigns. Don’t go to solicit their votes. Let them see your work. Truly it is a disgrace that we’ve gone this far. Look at the water, horrible,” he stated.