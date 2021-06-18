1 hour ago

Some roads leading to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will either be closed down or diverted over the weekend due to the 59th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of States and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be held in Ghana.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service said the closure and diversion form part of security measures for the session which will come off on June 19, 2021.

Roads that will be closed or diverted include Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road, Opeibea, Airport Traffic Light, through Independence Avenue, Ako Adjei Interchange, the National Theatre Traffic Light and the National Theatre leading to the AICC.

The roads will be closed down from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday 19th June 2021 to Sunday 20th June 2021.

Motorists have been advised to take an alternative route due to the closure.

Security will also be intensified in Accra due to the meeting.

“The presence of uniformed security personnel will increase in the general area of Accra. Maximum security will also continue to be provided in the entire country through overt and covert operations. Police officers will also be stationed at the points of road closure or diversion to direct motorists,” the statement added

Ghanaians have been advised to “cooperate with the Police and all other security officials to a successful hosting of the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS.”

Source: citifmonline.com