16 minutes ago

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam has urged Ghanaians to speak up against the insistence of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to continue with their operations in the Eastern region despite the confirmation of coronavirus cases in Ghana.

According to Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu, even if the NIA has legal basis to continue with the mass registration, the surge in coronavirus infections in Ghana makes it dangerous for the operations to continue.

“It’s a matter we should all add our voices and speak to the president to use his power to order the NIA to stop or journalists should speak up and say for all that you are doing if we do not survive, it is of no use.

“Somebody must tell them, whoever is in charge, and if they don’t listen, then the president must call them to order,” Sheik Shaibu told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

The NIA defied the directive against public gathering by President Akufo-Addo and went ahead with registrations in the Eastern region until they were sued by two citizens.

However, in court Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General argued that the presidential directive excludes the NIA.

“…much as the President directed that all public gatherings should be suspended, in the same speech Sunday, 15th March, 2020, the President expressly preserved the continued operation of businesses and other workplaces subject to the observance of prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff.”

“…the effect of the President’s directive is that, manufacturing, industrial and service workplaces including the civil service and service in other organs of government, local market, supermarket, shopping mall, restaurant, security services and other essential services continue to function, but subject to the strict practice of prescribed social distancing,” he noted in said in the defence.