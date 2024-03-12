13 minutes ago

Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has revealed that there was an attempt to poison him.

However, he said the assailant failed because of the God’s grace upon his life.

Ajagurajah revealed that, the individual who attempted to poison him was very close which prompted him to be cautious about what he eats and drinks.

“Someone tried to poison me. The person was in my circle… Because of that encounter, I’ve been drinking water from a glass container so that no one can inject anything into it,” he explained during a TikTok live session.

He also stated that, poisoning is not done solely through food, as the public believes, but that people use other means to reach their goal of harming others.

He cited how some women use their breasts to poison men during intercourse as an example.

“I’ve stated that poisoning no longer occurs through food or drink. There are numerous approaches one can take. Some women even use the poison on the tips of their breasts.

“So I admonished the people in the Ajagurajah Movement to stop sucking women’s breasts. I warned the public to be cautious with poisoning some years ago but I was chastised and taken for granted,” he added.

