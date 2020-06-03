2 hours ago

If you are a fan of the German football team, you will not forget Ozil. In the following article, we will learn about the biographical information of this German player.

There is no denying that Mesut Ozil is one of the best known football players. He is rated as one of the best attacking midfielders today.

Biography of Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil was born on October 15, 1988. He is a German Turkish footballer. Currently, Mesut Ozil is playing football for the Arsenal club. In fact, he is considered one of the best players in the world.

Ozil began his career as a professional footballer in the Schalke 04 team in the Bundesliga (Germany) in 2006. Ozil's most outstanding achievement with this club is that he won the runner-up Bundesliga in the 2006 - season 2007. Ozil left Schalke 04 two seasons later to play for Werder Bremen for a contract worth about €5 million.

He caused great attention to the world at the 2010 FIFA World Cup season when he was only 22 years old. Ozil and his teammates at the German national team played quite successfully that season when his team reached the semi-finals and only lost to the champion team that season,-Spain. Ozil was nominated for a golden ball at the age of 25 and that helped him to get the attention of the big European teams as well as other major football teams. Ozil was transferred to the Real Madrid club for €15 million shortly thereafter.

Even in his first season playing for Madrid, Ozil and his teammates won the Copa del Rey cup. He also won the Spanish Super Cup in the same year. With technical and creative play, Ozil is compared with Zinedine Zidane.

After that, Ozil's team ranked second after Barcelona in the 2012-2013 season. Due to his deteriorating performance as well as his failed wage increase negotiations with Real Madrid, Ozil moved to England and became a member of the Arsenal club with a £42.5 million transfer contract (which turned Ozil became the most expensive German player of all time).

In his first season playing for Arsenal, Ozil helped the club to the 2014 FA Cup championship after nine years of empty hands in every tournament. Ozil went on to win two more FA cup titles in 2015 and 2017 seasons while winning the British Super Cup. In the 2015-2016 season, with 19 assists creating goals and scoring 8 goals, Ozil was voted as the Arsenal Player of the Season by the fans.

At the national level, Ozil played 92 matches for the German national team scoring 23 goals and having 40 assists to create the goal. He also won five German players of the year awards. Ozil has participated in the World Cup 3 times and 2 times in the Euro; he played all German team matches at World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012. Participating in most assists, Ozil is considered the main contributor to Germany's 2014 World Cup championship in Brazil. After the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ozil announced his retirement from international competition. One of the reasons he retired early from the national team was racism and disrespect of his team-mates.

His style of play

Quick, creative, and good technical, Ozil is an attacking midfielder with a diverse play style. He excelled more in an assistive role. Ozil can be a great player as a central midfielder. Ozil is also assigned many other roles, Ozil can be considered as a second striker and is arranged higher kick where he can connect with another midfielder. He even plays as a central striker in some matches and often plays the ball as a lone striker. With his flexible legs, Ozil is strong in situations that require watching, moving with good ball control, he can cleverly bang through the gaps to help him play an important role in the attack and create opportunities, create excellent passes for his team mates or score by himself.

Although he possesses great creativity and offensive play, Ozil is often referred to by the media as the king of assists. In January 2016, Ozil was voted the person with the highest percentage of assists in the history of the Premier League.

Midfielder Xabi Alonso said: “It is impossible to find a second player like Ozil. He understands the game in football, coordinating and developing the dribbles that help break the team's potential”. However, despite being a well-known attacking player, Ozil also suffered a lot of criticism because he was quite slow in moving moves with the ball and his performance was unstable.

His personal life

Ozil is the third generation in a Turkish-German family. It was that that shaped his play. Ozil once shared that: "My technique and sense of playing football are influenced by the Turks and my disciplined playing influence from the Germans".

Ozil is a Muslim, he often reads the Quran before each match. He adheres to fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. However, he also confessed that: “Because of my work, I cannot follow Ramadan properly. I only do it for a few days, when I have free time. Besides that, I have to eat and drink normally to ensure the best fitness.”

Ozil started dating Mandy Capristo in 2013. Their relationship ended in October 2014, which is thought to be due to Ozil having feelings for another woman. But on November 12, 2015, Ozil and Capristo still appeared together at the Bambi awards ceremony in Berlin. On Instagram, a series of photos uploaded by Ozil show that the couple is back together. However, the couple still broke up in 2017, and currently Ozil is dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse.

Ozil is also a philanthropist. After winning the 2014 World Cup, Ozil spent £240,000 on 23 Brazilian children to perform the surgery as thanks for the hospitality of the Brazilian people.

All in all, above is some information about Mesut Ozil's biography. Hopefully, this information will be really useful for football fans in general and for Mesut Ozil fans in particular.

