40 minutes ago

Veteran Sports journalist and Managing Director of Oyerepa Fm, Sometimer Otuo Acheampong has in a strongly worded letter rebutted claims made by former Asante Kotoko administrative manager Ben Nti.

The former Administrative Manager has accused Sometimer for plotting and masterminding a coup d'etat with some media men to oust former Executive Chairman of the club Dr K.K Sarpong.

Sometimer has through the release refuted those claims made by Ben Nti as unfounded and a figment of his own imagination which cannot be proven.

The President of the Ashanti Regional branch of SWAG has issued a rebuttal with a six point response saying he had nothing to do with K.K Sarpong's dismissal at Kotoko.

Below is the reaction from Otuo-Acheampong Sometimer:

1. It is factually incorrect to suggest that Dr Sarpong’s exit was orchestrated by any media person or persons because the good Dr resigned and subsequently took Kotoko to court and demanded monies owed him by Asante Kotoko, an act which was and is still unprecedented in the history of the club.

2. Since Mr Nti’s was bent on destroying my reputation to achieve a planned result, he could have found some shred of credibility if he had mentioned one name of the supposed media friends i gathered to convince Dr Sarpong to tender in his resignation before the great King of Asanteman.

3. I did not mince words about my respect for Ben, but wasn’t it surprising that he was saying this for the first time since Dr sarpong left office about 5 or 6 years ago.

4. I would not want to believe that Mr Nti is all over the place lately because he has been promised a route back to Kotoko Management or is it true that a way is being paved for his boss to come back. I have had calls suggesting that I’m a potential stumbling block to the above hatched plans.

5. It is instructive to note that I have never ever met a single media person to discuss the exit of any Kotoko Chairman in my over two decades of journalism practice. And to those supposed media friends of Mr Nti, one of you should come and lead evidence to save is reputation since he is struggling to find any.

6. Those who really know me and journalists/presenters who have worked with me will easily attest that I have always minded my ‘business’ and do not meddle in the affairs of other people. I do not obviously take delight in who becomes Chairman of Asante Kotoko, though I must admit that I have offered counsel to some Kotoko chairmen who have demanded my opinion on certain matters on many occasions. Mr Herbert Mensah, Nana Bantamahene, the late Major Larson, Mr Opoku Nti et al at one point or the other sought my opinion on some issues. I do recall my heavy involvement in the recruitment of certain players even under Dr Sarpong’s regime. The likes of Awal Muhammed ,Yaw Frimpong etc were brought in when things became difficult for Dr Sarpong in his first season.

Let me conclude by saying that, I have demonstrated enough professionalism in my career, something Ben Nti and those who sent him are aware of, and cannot erase. Asante Kotoko belongs to Otumfuo and its supporters. My close contact with the great club came way many years before the likes of Ben Nti joined. His attempt to parade me against the rank and file has failed big time.

I shall continue to have an opinion on Kotoko in so far as I remain a journalist.

I have been in club administration both directly and indirectly for a very long time and served on the GHALCA Executive Council for over three years and don’t need people like Ben Nti to educate me on administration, after all I hold a First Class [Degree] in Public Administration and an Msc in Supply Chain Management and Currently manage one of the biggest radio stations in Kumasi and my other businesses so well.