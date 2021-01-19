3 hours ago

Controversial football prophet Seer Gyan says that the leadership of Wa All Stars which now known and called Legon Cities brought their entire playing squad to him for prayers before they won the league title in 2016.

Out of the blue, little known Wa All Stars which was then coached by Enos Kwame Adepa caused a major upset when they defied all odds to win the 2016 Ghana Premier League season.

According to Seer Gyan, their League triumph was all his doing as he offered special prayers for the entire squad before they were able to win the league title.

Instead of the team appreciating his efforts with some kind gesture, they repaid him with insults and name calling hence he placing a curse on them out of which Legon Cities is suffering.

"They brought me the whole me Wa All-Stars team for me to pray for them."

"Sometimes you have to let people know the power of God." he told Ashh FM.