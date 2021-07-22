2 hours ago

Samuel Kofi Mills, the son of the late former president, John Evan Atta Mills on Wednesday 21st July,2021 presented a cash sum of GHC20,000 through the Attah Mills Foundation to the club.

Coincidentally Wednesday 21st July is the birth date of his departed father ans former president of Ghana John Evans Attah Mills who would have been 77 years but passed on to eternity in 2012 after illness.

The money is to reward the team for clinching their 21st Ghana Premier League title after a long and torturous wait.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe who received the money on behalf of the club thanked him for his kind gesture.

The late former president was a staunch supporter of the Accra based club and was a shareholder till he relinquished his shares in 2005 and served on the club's board.

Hearts of Oak after nearly 12 years without a league title won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title after beating fierce rivals Kotoko to the league.

The late Mills was a one-time board chairman of the Accra giants and played a crucial role in developing football in the country.

Prof. Mills played a big role as the Accra giants won their first continental glory in 2000 when they won the CAF Champions League.