Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has disclosed that the son of the party's constituency chairman in the Atwima Kwanwoma is dealing with mental health issues.

Addressing the media, Gyamfi called for compassion and understanding, urging the public to refrain from politicizing the young man's condition.

“The young man, our chairman in Atwima Kwanwoma, has been battling mental issues for a while now. This is a delicate matter, and I appeal to everyone to handle the situation with care and respect for the family's privacy,” Gyamfi stated.

