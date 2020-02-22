2 hours ago

Deputy Communications Director of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has reacted to comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the presentation of his 4th State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.

The President's presentation covered the coronavirus epidemic in China, sports, roads, economy, galamsey and many other sectors of the economy.

On the economy, he said, "Mr Speaker, we have done just that. We have fixed the broken economy . . . we have sanitized the banking sector, our industrial transformation is on . . . we are digitizing the economy.”

He also spoke on the missing excavators; assuring Ghanaians that investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding the scandal.

However, Kwaku Boahen has described the President's presentation as unsatisfactory.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said the President should have apologized to Ghanaians for 'failing' in the fight against galamsey.

"I thought he was speaking about a different country, I was really surprised . . . you keep clearing your appointees and this has increased the level of corruption in your administration. So, his presentation was not the true State of the Nation . . I will give him 20 percent based on what I heard," he said..

Source: peacefmonline.com