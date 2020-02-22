1 hour ago

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described the walk out by minority members of Parliament as uncalled for and should not be repeated.

According to him, members of the minority in parliament should address to the appropriate quarters whatever problem they have because not all government institutions are under the President’s command.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political discussion programme, the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region argued that members of the minority should stop the moving of goalposts in explaining their actions, because the reasons given at the press conference do not justify it in anyway.

“ . . The Minority have throughout the week been fighting for the release of the Common Fund of which authorities in charge are working on . . . therefore, why the many reasons to justify their walk out when they know the right answer,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

Watch his submission in the video below