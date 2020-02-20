23 minutes ago

Minister for Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayerebi, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will focus basically on the economy and achievements of the government as he presents his 4th State of the Nation Address today.

Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia Programme, Hon Oppong Nkrumah explained that the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is expected to cover, in broad terms, "areas such as the economy, education, health, security, and infrastructure".

Also expected to feature prominently is the "banking sector clean-up and how government is approaching the issue of providing depositors whose money was locked up with some insolvent banks and microfinance institutions access to their funds in part or full".

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution states: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”