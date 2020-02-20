2 hours ago

A visibly frustrated and angry Minister for Environment and Science, Technology and Innovation Prof. Frimpong Boateng shocked a group of reporters in Parliament on Thursday after he walked out on them following attempts to get him to give updates on the state of the missing excavators.

Prof. Frimpong Boateng who was swarmed with reporters attempted to explain that the case was being investigated and as a result would not want to speak any further on the issue.

He, however, lost his cool after the journalists repeatedly threw more questions at him.

He appraised the fight against illegal mining at 70 percent but after he was queried on the details of the missing excavators and other issues, he requested that the pressmen come to him later for explanation; a comment which did not go down well.

“Don’t harass me, you will get the facts soon… We will talk about galamsey at the appropriate time. You called me because you want me to comment on the State Of The Nation Address delivered by the president…” he intimated

Prof. Frimpong Boateng who doubles as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining walked out of the interview before further questions could be asked.

Source: Ghanaweb.com