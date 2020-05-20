2 hours ago

Ghanaian Gospel Musician and Founder of RockHill Church, Dr. Sonnie Badu has offered to help Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku also known as “Apraku My Daughter” after a video of him in a bad state went viral.

The Pastor was a very popular pastor back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was known across the country and had over 25 branches with huge number of followings. However, all of this seems to have vanished leading to the collapse of his church.

In the viral video, the pastor is seen insulting two women you were recording him, whilst they threatened to disgrace him.

Sonnie Badu has since seen the video and has decided to come to the aid of this pastor.

In a Facebook post, Sonnie Badu wrote, “David saw Saul and said I will not touch God’s anointed. Where do we find this man? I don’t know him, but we will help him … @nana_amoakoadjei son @pritieyra daughter please find him … He is still Gods servant… hold on sir, help is on the way ….“