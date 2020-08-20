2 hours ago

Aduana Stars Captain Elvis Opoku has sparked a transfer scramble among the elite teams in the Ghana Premier League.

The defensive midfielder will become a free agent in December 2020 as his contract with Aduana Stars expires.

It is believed the player is unwilling to extend his six year stay with the Ogya boys.

The former Opoku Ware School graduate joined Aduana Stars from division one league side Bibiani Gold Stars in 2014.

Opoku has been a mainstay for the Aduana based club and renewed his contract by three years in 2017.

It is believed the elite clubs that is Kotoko, Hearts,Ashantigold and moneybags Legon Cities are all bracing themselves for a transfer tango for the defensive midfielder.

He made 14 appearances for Aduana Stars in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League before the season was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.