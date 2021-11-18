2 hours ago

South Africa have responded to the Ghana Football Association's three page statement released on Thursday branding it as "distasteful and unfortunate.

President of the South African Football Association(SAFA), Danny Jordaan and his surrogates on Wednesday held a press conference making malicious and reckless claims against the Black Stars after their defeat to Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday.

South Africa is seething with rage after what they termed match fixing and a rehearsed cheating which was perpetrated by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette, Black Stars and even ball boys which benefitted Ghana in wining 1-0 and reaching the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

SAFA has lodged a complaint with FIFA requesting that the results of the match be annulled and a rematch ordered between both sides.

The GFA on Thursday in a strongly worded release hit back at the South African Football Association(SAFA) for being reckless, disrespectful and deceiving its fans for their failure among others.

Among the numerous issues touched on the GFA denied the blatant lies perpetuated by SAFA and the South African media that the Bafana were robbed while they traveled from Accra to Cape Coast for nine hours.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, says they do not want to engage in a war of words with Ghana and are awaiting the FIFA process which they will fully respect any outcome.

“The Safa position has never been nine hours. The coach said it was three hours, plus two hours which we can’t blame Ghana for — it is their immigration rules,” Motlanthe said.

“But we are also saying let’s let the Fifa process take place, and we will respect the decision.

“We find the GFA’s statement unfortunate and distasteful because it is full of inaccuracies. We did not submit any complaint to the Ghana FA about our treatment in Ghana.”

FIFA has received a petition from South Africa and will begin its investigations on 23rd November but has requested Ghana to file its comments and evidence by 20th November if they have any.