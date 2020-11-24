39 minutes ago

South African coach Owen Da Gama who is adept at spotting talents is set to visit Ghana on the haunt for talents.

The top scout will be scouring the country for talents for the South African market.

A tournament is set to go on between 7-11 December with teams like Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea featuring and the South African coach will be in attendance.

Owen Da Gama who is currently without a club will reportedly scout for talents and give his recommendation and reports to clubs in the South African PSL.

"I've been working in Ghana from 2011, in football," Mandla Dlamini of Impilo Global, told KickOff.com.

"My agency does a lot of work there, and some of the activities are we assist football clubs in terms of sustainability, and in terms of creating opportunities for their players.

"We were going to travel with Owen on the 24th of March just before the pandemic hit the world. So the invitation was extended by me to him after one of the clubs that we represent, with other teams that play in the Ghana Premier League and second division."

"They do that to expose players to any opportunities that may arise for them elsewhere," Dlamini explains further. "In Ghana in the premier league there they don't play during the week, they play on weekends.

"I don't deal mostly with South Africans, they are not in my level in terms of the kind of work that I do. I do a lot of work in Europe. So I hardly do football things in South Africa. I have never taken a coach from here to Ghana honestly."