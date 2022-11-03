15 hours ago

First Team Coach of Mamelodi Sundows Steve Komphela has hailed the Ghana Football Association ( GFA) for securing a $2 million sponsorship deal for the Black Stars, describing it as a "great news.".

It comes in a reaction to a tweet by ace journalist Sheikh Tophic Sienu after the GFA announced a one-year sponsorship deal with MTN.

The telecommunications giant comes in as a sponsor of the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The deal, which is worth $2 million, comes as a reinforcement of the faith MTN has in Ghana, the company has said.

Reacting to the good news, the former manager of the Kaiza Chiefs wished the Black Stars the best of luck.

"Great News. Good Luck to the Black Stars," the South African said.

Steve Komphela is a South African football coach and a former player.

He was promoted to become First Team Coach after Sundowns embarrassing exit of the MTN8 at the semi-final stage at the hands of Orlando Pirates last month.

He is the former manager of Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, and Bloemfontein Celtic.