11 hours ago

South Korea accuses DeepSeek of transferring user data without permission to China and the United States, raising serious concerns over AI data privacy breaches.

South Korea Accuses DeepSeek of Violating Data Privacy Rules

South Korea has formally accused DeepSeek of transferring users' personal data without obtaining proper consent, igniting fresh concerns over data privacy in the age of artificial intelligence. The country’s Personal Data Protection Commission announced that the AI app’s owner failed to seek user approval while sending sensitive information to multiple companies based in China and the United States.

The accusation has placed DeepSeek under heavy scrutiny, marking a significant development in South Korea's broader efforts to enforce strict data protection measures in the digital sphere.

DeepSeek Sent User Data Abroad Without Permission, Regulators Say

According to a statement released by South Korea's Personal Data Protection Commission, DeepSeek transferred not only users’ personal data but also their AI-generated queries, device details, network information, and application metadata to Beijing Volcano Engine Technology—a Chinese tech firm—and other international entities.

The revelation has sparked a public outcry, especially given the increasing global debate over how AI companies manage and protect user information. The regulator noted that DeepSeek had failed to comply with mandatory privacy standards, leading to a suspension of new downloads of the DeepSeek app within South Korea in February.

At that time, DeepSeek reportedly admitted that it had overlooked certain national regulations regarding the protection of personal data, according to reports by the Telegraph.

DeepSeek's Response and Government Reactions

Following the allegations, DeepSeek defended its actions by claiming that the data transmission to Beijing Volcano Engine Technology was aimed at "enhancing the user experience." The company stated that it had blocked the high-speed streaming of AI content as of April 10, an attempt to address some of the regulator’s concerns.

Nevertheless, South Korean authorities remain cautious, emphasizing that user consent is non-negotiable when handling private information across borders.

Reacting to South Korea’s statement, China's Foreign Ministry firmly denied any wrongdoing, insisting, "The Chinese government has not and will never ask companies to collect and store data illegally."

A Growing Global Concern Over AI and Data Privacy

The controversy, as South Korea accuses DeepSeek of unauthorized data transfers, underscores a growing tension between innovation and regulation in the AI sector. As artificial intelligence applications become increasingly sophisticated, the handling of user data is expected to face even tighter scrutiny worldwide.

DeepSeek’s case may very well become a precedent-setting example, forcing other tech firms to rethink their global data strategies and reinforce transparency and accountability in their operations.