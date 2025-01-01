2 years ago

The Catholic Church in South Sudan is planning to hold special prayers on Thursday for the safe arrival of Pope Francis who is scheduled to be in the country on Friday.

Pope Francis is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo where he celebrated one of his biggest Masses on Wednesday, with around a million attendees in the capital, Kinshasa.

The prayers for the Pope's arrival in South Sudan will be held at the mausoleum of former president John Garang in Juba, Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin said.

“I want to make this announcement to all the Christians, let us come here on Thursday afternoon at 17:00 hours (15:00 GMT) to pray for the health of our Holy Father Pope Francis and for his safe arrival in our country on Friday,” Archbishop Ameyu said.

Vatican’s ambassador to South Sudan, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen, will preside over the Mass.

Meanwhile, the government says it has deployed 5,000 officers from the army and the police service in the capital city to provide security during the Pope's visit